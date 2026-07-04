AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,057 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 154,050 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,488,172 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 74,684 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 749.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 155,728 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,668,862 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,050,310 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,930,000 after buying an additional 1,119,731 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

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AT&T Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:T opened at $20.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Trending Headlines about AT&T

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AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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