AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,966,883 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,525,077 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $143,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,488,172 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 74,684 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $2,901,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 749.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 155,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,668,862 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,449,000 after buying an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Weiss Ratings downgraded AT&T from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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