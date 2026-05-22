AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,451,879 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,868,518 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 10.9% of Newport Trust Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 2.59% of AT&T worth $4,556,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 496,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of T opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.AT&T's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T announced a $19 billion California fiber and wireless expansion through 2030, a major infrastructure commitment that could support future growth and network quality.

AT&T announced a $19 billion California fiber and wireless expansion through 2030, a major infrastructure commitment that could support future growth and network quality. Positive Sentiment: The company launched Build-A-Plan, a flexible wireless package that could help AT&T attract budget-conscious customers and reduce churn.

The company launched Build-A-Plan, a flexible wireless package that could help AT&T attract budget-conscious customers and reduce churn. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T sued California to end its obligation to offer traditional copper phone service to new customers, a move that may help modernization but could draw regulatory pushback.

AT&T sued California to end its obligation to offer traditional copper phone service to new customers, a move that may help modernization but could draw regulatory pushback. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary remained mixed, including cautionary remarks from Jim Cramer, but these views are not tied to a major change in fundamentals.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

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AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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