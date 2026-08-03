AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,656,976 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,336,817 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of AT&T worth $453,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Robinswood Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company's 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. AT&T's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T completed its EchoStar spectrum transaction, bringing 3.45 GHz spectrum into nationwide service. The additional mid-band capacity could improve 5G speed and network performance, although the acquired 600 MHz spectrum is not yet ready for deployment. The deal represents a major investment—reported at approximately $23 billion—but could support long-term wireless competitiveness. AT&T closes EchoStar spectrum deal

AT&T completed its EchoStar spectrum transaction, bringing 3.45 GHz spectrum into nationwide service. The additional mid-band capacity could improve 5G speed and network performance, although the acquired 600 MHz spectrum is not yet ready for deployment. The deal represents a major investment—reported at approximately $23 billion—but could support long-term wireless competitiveness. Positive Sentiment: AT&T signed a master services agreement with AZIO AI to provide fiber connectivity for AZIO’s planned 500-megawatt Texas AI data-center campus. The agreement supports AT&T’s growth in enterprise connectivity and AI-related infrastructure, though financial terms were not disclosed. AZIO AI executes fiber agreement with AT&T

AT&T signed a master services agreement with AZIO AI to provide fiber connectivity for AZIO’s planned 500-megawatt Texas AI data-center campus. The agreement supports AT&T’s growth in enterprise connectivity and AI-related infrastructure, though financial terms were not disclosed. Positive Sentiment: AT&T is expanding its use of D-Wave’s quantum-computing technology, highlighting potential longer-term benefits from network optimization and emerging technology partnerships. The financial impact remains limited and uncertain in the near term. AT&T expands use of D-Wave technology

AT&T is expanding its use of D-Wave’s quantum-computing technology, highlighting potential longer-term benefits from network optimization and emerging technology partnerships. The financial impact remains limited and uncertain in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is raising prices for additional legacy wireless plans beginning in August. Higher average revenue per customer could help offset costs, but price increases may increase churn or accelerate migration to newer plans. AT&T raises prices for legacy plans

AT&T is raising prices for additional legacy wireless plans beginning in August. Higher average revenue per customer could help offset costs, but price increases may increase churn or accelerate migration to newer plans. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for AT&T to $2.55 from $2.56. The reduction is small, and the estimate remains above the broader full-year consensus of $2.34, but it represents a modest earnings-growth caution. Erste Group Bank view of AT&T earnings

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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