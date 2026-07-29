AT&T Inc. $T Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,945,219 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 343,019 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of AT&T worth $317,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,488,172 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 74,684 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $2,901,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 749.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 155,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,668,862 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nationwide spectrum acquisition completed: AT&T closed its approximately $23 billion purchase of wireless licenses from EchoStar. The deal adds roughly 50 MHz of spectrum—including 30 MHz of nationwide 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum and 20 MHz of 600 MHz low-band spectrum—covering virtually every U.S. market. The additional capacity should support faster, more reliable 5G service and improve AT&T’s competitive position. AT&T Closes Acquisition of Spectrum Licenses from EchoStar

AT&T closed its approximately $23 billion purchase of wireless licenses from EchoStar. The deal adds roughly 50 MHz of spectrum—including 30 MHz of nationwide 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum and 20 MHz of 600 MHz low-band spectrum—covering virtually every U.S. market. The additional capacity should support faster, more reliable 5G service and improve AT&T’s competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Potential operating efficiencies from D-Wave partnership: AT&T expanded its use of D-Wave Quantum’s NASDAQ: QBTS technology for network optimization, including outage detection, technician routing and traffic management. Initial testing reportedly reduced an optimization task from about one hour to 15 seconds. If scaled successfully, the technology could lower operating costs, improve outage response and make network investments more efficient. AT&T and D-Wave Expand Quantum Computing Agreement

AT&T expanded its use of D-Wave Quantum’s technology for network optimization, including outage detection, technician routing and traffic management. Initial testing reportedly reduced an optimization task from about one hour to 15 seconds. If scaled successfully, the technology could lower operating costs, improve outage response and make network investments more efficient. Neutral Sentiment: Financial backdrop remains supportive: AT&T recently exceeded quarterly EPS expectations, reporting $0.65 versus the $0.59 consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year. Management also reiterated its financial outlook and capital-allocation plan. These results help reinforce confidence in the company’s dividend and ongoing network investments, although the spectrum transaction’s contribution to earnings will take time to develop.

AT&T recently exceeded quarterly EPS expectations, reporting $0.65 versus the $0.59 consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year. Management also reiterated its financial outlook and capital-allocation plan. These results help reinforce confidence in the company’s dividend and ongoing network investments, although the spectrum transaction’s contribution to earnings will take time to develop. Negative Sentiment: Large capital commitment raises balance-sheet concerns: The $23 billion spectrum purchase is a significant investment for a highly capital-intensive, debt-laden telecom operator. The licenses should improve long-term capacity, but investors may remain concerned about financing costs, leverage and the need to generate sufficient returns from the additional spectrum.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of T opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $29.79. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. AT&T's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AT&T from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.19.

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AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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