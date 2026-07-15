Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Invests $2.88 Million in AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000. AxoGen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned 0.16% of AxoGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AxoGen alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $5,043,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,480 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 53,786 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,379,849 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 90,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $5,793,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company's stock.

AxoGen Trading Down 1.8%

AXGN opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.The company had revenue of $61.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AxoGen news, Director John Johnson sold 11,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $478,023.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $478,023. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 1,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $70,162.20. Following the sale, the director owned 93,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,996,987.60. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,041 shares of company stock worth $1,268,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AxoGen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on AxoGen from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AxoGen

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen's offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AxoGen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AxoGen wasn't on the list.

While AxoGen currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here