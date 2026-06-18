Aureus Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 11,084 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 3.0%

BR stock opened at $139.57 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $152.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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