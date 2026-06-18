Aureus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,664 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,039 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for about 1.3% of Aureus Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of HealthEquity worth $20,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1,723.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $219,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,775,970. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $298,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,615,735. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average of $85.35. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 price objective on HealthEquity in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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