Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $37.71 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,157 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 2.4% of Aureus Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Down 3.6%

SPGI stock opened at $417.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

View Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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