Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,016 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $269.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $301.88 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $278.27 and its 200-day moving average is $224.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $331.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $274.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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