Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,034 shares of the company's stock after selling 295,929 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 35.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 59,801 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,257 shares of the company's stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,046,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 127,953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director David M. Wehner acquired 82,500 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $498,300.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 246,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,488,974.76. This trade represents a 50.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 5,498,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $42,943,183.47. Following the sale, the director owned 77,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $605,275. The trade was a 98.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,048,487 shares of company stock worth $54,295,119. Company insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aurora Innovation from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.70 to $7.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUR

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of AUR opened at $6.24 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The company's fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.63.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 18,000.00%.The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

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