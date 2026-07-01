Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR - Free Report) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,078 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,883,957 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 59,801 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,257 shares of the company's stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,046,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,764,000 after buying an additional 127,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 66.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David M. Wehner bought 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $498,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 246,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,488,974.76. This trade represents a 50.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 5,498,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $42,943,183.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 77,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,275. The trade was a 98.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,048,487 shares of company stock worth $54,295,119 over the last ninety days. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUR shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.70 to $7.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on AUR

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUR stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.62. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 20,775.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

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