AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 671,258 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 671,258 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Pfizer worth $115,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer won European Commission approval to expand HYMPAVZI (marstacimab) for hemophilia A or B patients with inhibitors, a new label expansion that could support future revenue growth. Pfizer wins Hympavzi label expansion Europe

Pfizer won European Commission approval to expand HYMPAVZI (marstacimab) for hemophilia A or B patients with inhibitors, a new label expansion that could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer also highlighted ongoing pipeline progress, including a new Japan RSV vaccine phase 3 trial and a prazosin site-transfer study, signaling continued development activity and supply-chain execution. Pfizer's New Japan RSV Vaccine Trial Pfizer’s Prazosin Site-Transfer Trial

Pfizer also highlighted ongoing pipeline progress, including a new Japan RSV vaccine phase 3 trial and a prazosin site-transfer study, signaling continued development activity and supply-chain execution. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues Pfizer has effectively “locked in” several years of growth by clearing a major patent hurdle and redirecting cash toward other profit centers, which supports the bull case. Pfizer Just Locked In Its Next 5 Years of Growth

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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