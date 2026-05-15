AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,669 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 287,159 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $136,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,024,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,381 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 292.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,503 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $142,594,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,982,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $656,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,813 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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