AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 26,483 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.11% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $125,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here