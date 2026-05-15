AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $185.79 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 341,741 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up 0.9% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Howmet Aerospace worth $185,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% in the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 20.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 153,889 shares of the company's stock worth $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,916,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $272.02 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $246.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 88,082 shares of company stock worth $22,924,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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