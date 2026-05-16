AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $21.87 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,949 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 186,207 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $21,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $347.24 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.75 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 80.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $307.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total transaction of $3,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,507,694. This trade represents a 23.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 40,180 shares of company stock worth $12,924,790 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $380.59.

Read Our Latest Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

See Also

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