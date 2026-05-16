AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $24.50 Million Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,001 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 17,698 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $24,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Cigna Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,840 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $49,204,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 205,904 shares of company stock valued at $60,277,068 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $285.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.30. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $338.89. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $274.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.97.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.74 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

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