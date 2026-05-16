AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $27.46 Million Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,154 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $27,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of XOM opened at $157.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $176.41. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.45.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wolfe Research lowered ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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