AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 136,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,438,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 889.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 1,712.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTHT

H World Group Stock Up 1.4%

HTHT opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.15. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $932.62 million during the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a yield of 542.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. H World Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 113.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H World Group news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $1,612,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.40% of the company's stock.

H World Group Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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