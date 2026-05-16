AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 115,675 Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,545,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,413 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,277,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company's stock worth $474,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,601,790,000 after buying an additional 1,448,094 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Snowflake by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,490,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,971,000 after buying an additional 1,217,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.Snowflake's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $205.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snowflake from $268.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $445,596.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,699,314.94. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $57,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,049.31. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 384,313 shares of company stock worth $64,308,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dataiku launched Cobuild on Snowflake, a joint offering that turns natural-language prompts into governed AI agents and workflows inside Snowflake, highlighting growing enterprise adoption of Snowflake Cortex AI and its broader AI ecosystem. Article Title

Dataiku launched Cobuild on Snowflake, a joint offering that turns natural-language prompts into governed AI agents and workflows inside Snowflake, highlighting growing enterprise adoption of Snowflake Cortex AI and its broader AI ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Zeta Global joined Snowflake’s Open Semantic Interchange initiative, which aims to create a universal data standard for AI-powered marketing and could strengthen Snowflake’s role as an industry platform. Article Title

Zeta Global joined Snowflake’s Open Semantic Interchange initiative, which aims to create a universal data standard for AI-powered marketing and could strengthen Snowflake’s role as an industry platform. Positive Sentiment: Bedrock Data expanded its free governance offering to Snowflake Cortex, adding agent discovery and data access mapping, which may improve compliance and make Snowflake more attractive to regulated customers. Article Title

Bedrock Data expanded its free governance offering to Snowflake Cortex, adding agent discovery and data access mapping, which may improve compliance and make Snowflake more attractive to regulated customers. Positive Sentiment: Blend achieved Snowflake Elite Partner status and expanded integrations with Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code, signaling a healthier partner ecosystem around Snowflake’s AI products. Article Title

Blend achieved Snowflake Elite Partner status and expanded integrations with Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code, signaling a healthier partner ecosystem around Snowflake’s AI products. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains split: one recent note argued Snowflake’s risk/reward is improving thanks to AI-driven demand and beat-and-raise potential, while another said expenses still need to subside before margins meaningfully improve. Article Title

Analyst commentary remains split: one recent note argued Snowflake’s risk/reward is improving thanks to AI-driven demand and beat-and-raise potential, while another said expenses still need to subside before margins meaningfully improve. Negative Sentiment: One report highlighted insider selling of about $11 million over the past year, which can raise investor concern about management’s confidence in the near-term stock outlook. Article Title

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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