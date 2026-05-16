AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 69,054 Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,946,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Burlington Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company's stock worth $1,726,070,000 after purchasing an additional 232,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,171 shares of the company's stock worth $555,872,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,110,632 shares of the company's stock worth $320,806,000 after buying an additional 165,078 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company's stock worth $203,600,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,649 shares of the company's stock worth $163,388,000 after buying an additional 169,184 shares during the period.

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Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $293.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.52 and a 52-week high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 5.28%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,636,212.50. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $355.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

See Also

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