AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 73,107 RTX Corporation $RTX

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 57.3% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

RTX Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:RTX opened at $171.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.74. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $130.90 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 63,592 shares of company stock valued at $13,023,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here