Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,626 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.20 per share, with a total value of $378,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $756,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,079,786.31. The trade was a 5.16% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 4.2%

Autodesk stock opened at $234.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.50 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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