Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,545 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,480,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 44,345.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280,515 shares of the software company's stock worth $675,055,000 after buying an additional 2,275,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 918,010 shares of the software company's stock valued at $291,624,000 after purchasing an additional 702,974 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,768 shares of the software company's stock valued at $289,324,000 after purchasing an additional 604,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 51,159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 512,596 shares of the software company's stock valued at $162,836,000 after purchasing an additional 511,596 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Autodesk Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $224.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $237.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.10 and a 12 month high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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