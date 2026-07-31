Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,895 shares of the software company's stock after selling 12,296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Autodesk worth $49,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Autodesk Trading Down 4.2%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $234.97 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.50 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.37 and a 200 day moving average of $233.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $756,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Autodesk from $383.00 to $369.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.40.

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Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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