Autoliv, Inc. $ALV Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,800 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Autoliv worth $22,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Autoliv by 110.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 212 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 19,607 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,548,910.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,800,000. The trade was a 24.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.2%

Autoliv stock opened at $124.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $132.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.77 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Autoliv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.93.

Read Our Latest Report on ALV

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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