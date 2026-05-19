Auxano Advisors LLC Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,179 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Auxano Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $1,001,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,328 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $53,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut Expedia Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $284.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.81% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.3%

Expedia Group stock opened at $214.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $238.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.50. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is 16.90%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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