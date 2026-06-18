Auxier Asset Management LLC Sells 4,174 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Auxier Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,342 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management LLC's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 975 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,268 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $239.73 on Thursday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $265.61. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50-day moving average is $245.47 and its 200 day moving average is $214.28.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The company had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Valero Energy's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Zacks Research raised Valero Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $222.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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