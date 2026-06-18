Avala Global LP Acquires 307,700 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Avala Global LP raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,749 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 307,700 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for approximately 5.8% of Avala Global LP's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avala Global LP owned about 0.33% of United Airlines worth $120,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,286 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909,263 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $87,804,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,491,352 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $143,915,000 after acquiring an additional 427,012 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,718 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $130,157.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 797,851 shares in the company, valued at $96,332,529.74. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,065.43. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.3%

United Airlines stock opened at $115.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.59.

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About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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