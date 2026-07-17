Avalon Trust Co Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 14,868.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,433 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 267,633 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.8% of Avalon Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avalon Trust Co's holdings in Netflix were worth $25,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Phillip Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $74.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $313.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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