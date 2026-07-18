Avalon Trust Co Sells 108,509 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Avalon Trust Co lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 108,509 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,962,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,482,543,000 after buying an additional 17,514,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $103.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.58. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $210.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citic Securities dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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