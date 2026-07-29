Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,300 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MilWealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,425 shares of company stock worth $37,715,464. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services received several new business boosts. AI company Recursive Superintelligence announced a $400 million AWS compute agreement, while Ryanair extended its AWS AI partnership. These deals support the view that accelerating cloud and AI demand could help justify Amazon’s large infrastructure investments. Recursive Superintelligence AWS deal

Amazon Web Services received several new business boosts. AI company Recursive Superintelligence announced a $400 million AWS compute agreement, while Ryanair extended its AWS AI partnership. These deals support the view that accelerating cloud and AI demand could help justify Amazon’s large infrastructure investments. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is expanding potential growth markets. Prime Video will carry exclusive NHL playoff games in Canada, and Amazon Leo is seeking approval for as many as 5,105 satellites to provide direct-to-device voice and data services beginning in 2028. The satellite initiative, supported by Amazon’s planned Globalstar acquisition, could broaden its connectivity opportunity but will require substantial investment. Amazon satellite network

Amazon is expanding potential growth markets. Prime Video will carry exclusive NHL playoff games in Canada, and Amazon Leo is seeking approval for as many as 5,105 satellites to provide direct-to-device voice and data services beginning in 2028. The satellite initiative, supported by Amazon’s planned Globalstar acquisition, could broaden its connectivity opportunity but will require substantial investment. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly sees a sizable mark-to-market gain from Amazon’s approximately $13 billion Anthropic stake, offering a potential valuation boost when results are released. Analysts remain broadly bullish; Mizuho lowered its target modestly to $320 while retaining an outperform rating. Amazon’s Anthropic stake

Bank of America reportedly sees a sizable mark-to-market gain from Amazon’s approximately $13 billion Anthropic stake, offering a potential valuation boost when results are released. Analysts remain broadly bullish; Mizuho lowered its target modestly to $320 while retaining an outperform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is reportedly winding down many Nova AI models and reorganizing its AI teams around a new frontier-model effort. Management may be reallocating resources toward a more competitive product, but the change also raises questions about execution and the returns on prior AI spending. Amazon AI strategy overhaul

Amazon is reportedly winding down many Nova AI models and reorganizing its AI teams around a new frontier-model effort. Management may be reallocating resources toward a more competitive product, but the change also raises questions about execution and the returns on prior AI spending. Negative Sentiment: Options markets imply an unusually large move of about 6.9% around earnings. Investors will focus on AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow, Prime Day effects and whether Amazon raises its already-heavy capital-spending outlook. Short sellers are also increasing positions ahead of the report, reflecting elevated downside risk. Amazon earnings volatility

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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