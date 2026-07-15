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Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 987 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
GE Vernova logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Avantax Planning Partners increased its GE Vernova stake by 179.8% in the first quarter, buying 987 additional shares and bringing its total to 1,536 shares worth about $1.34 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains broadly positive on GE Vernova, with multiple analysts maintaining buy-oriented ratings and a consensus price target of $1,089.88. Notably, Barclays raised its target to $1,250 and Argus set a $1,300 target.
  • The company recently reported strong quarterly results, including EPS of $17.44 versus expectations of $1.95 and revenue of $9.34 billion, while also paying a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 179.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. Erste Group Bank raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted GE Vernova’s strong positioning ahead of earnings, saying the company may be underestimated based on its order book and market share versus rivals. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s aggressive $11 billion investment plan, including upgrades to Italian R&D and manufacturing sites, was framed as a catalyst for grid reliability, growth, and improved margins. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage noted that GEV crossed above its 20-day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum-focused buyers. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Several pieces argued GEV remains a stronger alternative-energy play than peers, citing its stock performance, valuation, dividend, and favorable 2026 outlook. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Fubon Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating, which is not a strong positive but suggests the stock is viewed as fairly valued after its strong run. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also noted GE Vernova’s inclusion in Ray Dalio-related stock-picking chatter, but this is more of a sentiment/interest driver than a direct business catalyst. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: One recent report said GEV fell more than the broader market in the prior session, reminding investors that the name can still see volatility around expectations. Article Title

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,067.16 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $530.16 and a 52 week high of $1,195.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,038.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $902.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $286.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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