Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,092,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Weiss Ratings cut Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $607.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $520.82 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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