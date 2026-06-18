Aventail Capital Group LP Acquires 2,759 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at $65,855,938.68. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,991.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $1,932.05 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $489.98 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,812.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,409.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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