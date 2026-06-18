Aventail Capital Group LP Has $37.65 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Aventail Capital Group LP raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,724 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 2.2% of Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $935.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $480,180. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,165 from $1,125 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside. MarketScreener

JPMorgan raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,165 from $1,125 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted Caterpillar as a blue-chip stock to own, helped by bullish market momentum as the Dow reached a new milestone. Zacks

Articles highlighted Caterpillar as a blue-chip stock to own, helped by bullish market momentum as the Dow reached a new milestone. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar recently increased its dividend, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation and making the stock more attractive to income investors. Yahoo Finance

Caterpillar recently increased its dividend, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation and making the stock more attractive to income investors. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to Caterpillar’s improving growth story, including a large AI-related backlog and rising demand in its power generation business, which supports a stronger long-term outlook. Yahoo Finance

Coverage also pointed to Caterpillar’s improving growth story, including a large AI-related backlog and rising demand in its power generation business, which supports a stronger long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several market recap pieces noted Caterpillar’s gains were helping lift the Dow to record highs, but these articles were more about broad index performance than a new company-specific catalyst. MSN

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $955.17 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $865.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.96 and a 12 month high of $975.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

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