Aventail Capital Group LP Reduces Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Aventail Capital Group LP decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,838 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 85,893 shares during the quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings in MasTec were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,007,192 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,278,391,000 after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $573,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MasTec by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,311,433 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $285,066,000 after acquiring an additional 289,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,703 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $265,395,000 after acquiring an additional 94,344 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,253 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MasTec from $428.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CICC Research initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on MasTec from $425.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $493.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $459.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,972,764. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $375.28 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $380.39 and its 200 day moving average is $301.96. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $441.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company's revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Further Reading

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