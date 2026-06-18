Aventail Capital Group LP Sells 165,923 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Aventail Capital Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,148 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 165,923 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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