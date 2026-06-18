Aventail Capital Group LP Sells 200,828 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Aventail Capital Group LP reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 200,828 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,246 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,817,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,180,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $112.46 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.73. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.49 and a 12-month high of $119.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $124.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.13.

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Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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