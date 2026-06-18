Aventail Capital Group LP Takes Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 666,389 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $66,546,000. Ameren makes up 3.8% of Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aventail Capital Group LP owned 0.25% of Ameren as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Ameren by 285.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 6,040.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 6,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $108.84 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.87. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $115.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Ameren's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is 53.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,557,971.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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