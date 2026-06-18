Aventail Capital Group LP Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,898 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $7,171,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13,131.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 318,604 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $61,918,000 after acquiring an additional 316,196 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 633.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,430 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,807,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,171 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $729,780,000 after acquiring an additional 565,605 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $236.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $267.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is $256.66 and its 200-day moving average is $225.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $293.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total value of $1,017,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,045.04. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 1,272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.75, for a total transaction of $318,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 91,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,802. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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