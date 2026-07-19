Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 16,105 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,110 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,105 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC's holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,830,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,556,000 after buying an additional 446,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,158 shares of the company's stock worth $293,260,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,142,078 shares of the company's stock worth $283,027,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,880,000 after purchasing an additional 523,709 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,399,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,646,000 after purchasing an additional 129,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 1,508 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $100,010.56. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,253.84. This represents a 11.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DINO. Zacks Research lowered HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.17.

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HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. HF Sinclair's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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