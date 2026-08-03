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Avient Corporation $AVNT Stake Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Avient logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its Avient stake by 83.7% in the first quarter, selling 55,304 shares and retaining 10,787 shares valued at $392,000. Institutional investors collectively own 95.48% of Avient.
  • Avient reported first-quarter earnings of $0.83 per share, exceeding analyst expectations of $0.81, while revenue rose 2.5% year over year to $847.4 million. The company guided for $0.89 in Q2 2026 EPS and $2.93–$3.17 in full-year EPS.
  • Avient declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share, or $1.10 annually, representing a 3.0% yield. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating, with an average price target of $45.71 versus the stock’s $36.33 price.
  • Interested in Avient? Here are five stocks we like better.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT - Free Report) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,304 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Avient were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avient by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,222 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Avient by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,748 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Avient by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avient by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,790 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT opened at $36.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Avient Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $44.85.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.35 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Avient's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Avient has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avient Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Avient's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Avient in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avient in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avient

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation NYSE: AVNT is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company's core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne's specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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