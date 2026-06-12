Aviva PLC Acquires 14,819 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,948 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stryker worth $100,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

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Stryker Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of SYK opened at $305.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $316.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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