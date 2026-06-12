Aviva PLC Acquires 15,346 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,659 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $168,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,077 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $40,255,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 787.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $15,026,776,000 after buying an additional 263,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,463 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Intuitive Surgical carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating and several firms reiterating bullish views. Recent commentary also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates, suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth.

Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Intuitive Surgical carrying an average rating and several firms reiterating bullish views. Recent commentary also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates, suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investor thesis highlighted on social-media-driven coverage points to ongoing growth in robotic-assisted surgery demand, while prior results showed the company beating earnings and revenue expectations, reinforcing its premium growth profile.

A bullish investor thesis highlighted on social-media-driven coverage points to ongoing growth in robotic-assisted surgery demand, while prior results showed the company beating earnings and revenue expectations, reinforcing its premium growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis says ISRG can offset tariff and input-cost pressure through scale, cost discipline, and rising adoption of the da Vinci 5 system, which supports the margin outlook.

Recent analysis says ISRG can offset tariff and input-cost pressure through scale, cost discipline, and rising adoption of the da Vinci 5 system, which supports the margin outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold small amounts of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans. These sales were routine and not necessarily a negative signal, but they may still add to investor caution in the near term. Article: Intuitive Surgical NASDAQ: ISRG EVP Sells $169,656.00 in Stock

Two executives sold small amounts of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans. These sales were routine and not necessarily a negative signal, but they may still add to investor caution in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent research notes also trimmed price targets, indicating that while analysts remain broadly positive, expectations have been recalibrated lower for valuation and near-term upside.

Some recent research notes also trimmed price targets, indicating that while analysts remain broadly positive, expectations have been recalibrated lower for valuation and near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and one recent report noted the shares were down sharply from prior levels, reflecting ongoing valuation and sentiment pressure.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $573.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $412.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.68 and a 1-year high of $603.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,156.94. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,782 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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