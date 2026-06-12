Aviva PLC Acquires 39,832 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,685 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $134,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after buying an additional 998,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,952,933,000 after acquiring an additional 248,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,516,628,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $267.11.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $297.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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