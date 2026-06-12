Aviva PLC Acquires 59,782 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $141,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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