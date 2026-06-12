Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084,356 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 55,716 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Lam Research worth $185,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Lam Research by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $362.52 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $364.81. The firm has a market cap of $453.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.01.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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