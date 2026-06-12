Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887,354 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 115,048 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.5% of Aviva PLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $303,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company's stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $120.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.66 and a twelve month high of $125.14. The firm has a market cap of $298.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.The business had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Key Stories Impacting Merck & Co., Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Further Reading

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